Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.06 Million

Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report sales of $25.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.61 million and the lowest is $24.76 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $98.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.99 million to $98.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of KIDS opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.