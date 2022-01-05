Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.64. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. 930,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,824,211. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.