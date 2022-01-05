Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.30 EPS

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.29. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

AME stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.