Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.67). Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.45. Anterix has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

