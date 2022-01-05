Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.91. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

