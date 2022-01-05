Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,822 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $174,982,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 621,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.