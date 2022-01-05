Analysts Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce $291.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $286.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $325.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NGVT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 159,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingevity by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ingevity by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 137,282 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

