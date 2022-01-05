Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $176,464,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $16.96 on Wednesday, reaching $507.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,263. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.16.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

