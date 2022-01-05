Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $235.19

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.19.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.87 and a 200 day moving average of $222.02. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

