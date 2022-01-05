Analysts Set ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) PT at $8.43

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 141,863 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

