Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $150.40

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $158.61. 138,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $169.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

