Analysts Set Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target at $15.29

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $258,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 220,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,311 over the last 90 days.

RWAY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,637. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.