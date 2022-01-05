Analysts Set Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target at $9.65

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $265.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

