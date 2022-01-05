Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) PT at $17.88

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

