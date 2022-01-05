Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Price Target at $16.47

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,543,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,099,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,210. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

