Analysts Set Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Price Target at GBX 545

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 545 ($7.34).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSVS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.86) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.86) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 575 ($7.75) to GBX 485 ($6.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 467.40 ($6.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 447.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 502.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.80 ($5.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595 ($8.02).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

