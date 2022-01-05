Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $110.90

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.47. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

