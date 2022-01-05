Analyzing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entrée Resources and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 6 2 0 2.25

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 61.54%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and AngloGold Ashanti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million ($0.04) -16.25 AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.87 $953.00 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

