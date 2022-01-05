Analyzing Mullen Automotive (MULN) & Its Competitors

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 135 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mullen Automotive to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 673 3202 4962 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.27%. Given Mullen Automotive’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$5.94 million -8.50 Mullen Automotive Competitors $973.97 million -$1.56 million 15.82

Mullen Automotive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Mullen Automotive Competitors -38.13% -1,535.36% -9.52%

Summary

Mullen Automotive competitors beat Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.