Andrea Carolan Speers Sells 1,330 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $20,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TRHC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 286,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $384.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

