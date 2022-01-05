Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 935,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
About Angang Steel
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.