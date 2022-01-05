Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 935,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

