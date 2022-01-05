Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

