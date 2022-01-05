Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in December

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGPPF opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $155.16.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

