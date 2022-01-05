Anglo Pacific Group plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

TSE:APY opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a market cap of C$495.97 million and a P/E ratio of -77.33.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

