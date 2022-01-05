Anglo Pacific Group plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.
TSE:APY opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a market cap of C$495.97 million and a P/E ratio of -77.33.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
