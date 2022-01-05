Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $540.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.85.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.43. 19,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.38. Anthem has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Anthem by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

