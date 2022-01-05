Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $540.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.85.
Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.43. 19,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.38. Anthem has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02.
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Anthem by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.