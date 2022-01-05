Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 446.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Aperam has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $48.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

