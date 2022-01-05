ApeSwap Finance Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $69.09 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.83 or 0.08172650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,148.42 or 1.00338345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007593 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 84,926,106 coins and its circulating supply is 84,378,199 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

