Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,311 shares of company stock valued at $54,268,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.