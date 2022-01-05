Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

AINV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,849. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $834.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.