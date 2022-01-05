Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $164,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.15. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

