Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $71,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

