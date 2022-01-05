Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $71,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,356 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 358,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,089,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

