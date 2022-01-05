ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AETUF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 148,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,119. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.61.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

