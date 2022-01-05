Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

