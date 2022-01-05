Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arch Capital Group traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 2134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

