Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.92.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $693.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

