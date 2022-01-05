Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading 32.5% Higher This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.52 or 0.08063263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,474.50 or 1.00055377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.