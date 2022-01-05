Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.34

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 12811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

ARBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.