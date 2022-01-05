Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.34

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 12811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
ARBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.