Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Set at $17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ARHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
NASDAQ ARHS opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99.
About Arhaus
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
