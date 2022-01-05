Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Set at $17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

