Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARDS. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

