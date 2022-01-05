Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 1,180.4% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,676,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

