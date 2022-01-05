ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cheuvreux raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

