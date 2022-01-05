Associated Banc Corp Buys 2,415 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $269.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.28 and a 200 day moving average of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.06.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

