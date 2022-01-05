Associated Banc Corp Buys 7,555 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 481,644 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,739 shares of company stock worth $11,405,791. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

