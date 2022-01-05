Associated Banc Corp Has $6.35 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 80,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 43,447 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 728,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 79,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

