Associated Banc Corp Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northern Trust by 153.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 4,077.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.