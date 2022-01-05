Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,394 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $231.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.