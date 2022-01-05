Associated Banc Corp Sells 192 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $248.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.36.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

