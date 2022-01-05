Associated Banc Corp Sells 388 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.61 and its 200 day moving average is $224.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.07 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

