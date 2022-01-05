Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) versus enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Head to Head Comparison

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Assure and enVVeno Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% enVVeno Medical N/A -31.95% -30.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assure and enVVeno Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 91.97 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -13.34 enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 2,196.58 -$9.14 million N/A N/A

enVVeno Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assure.

Summary

enVVeno Medical beats Assure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



